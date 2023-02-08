“every Age Group Will Be Able To Relate To Bamboo”: Santosh Kher Of Creative Viibe On His Upcoming Film

Marathi cinema is seeing a range of genres lined up for release on both the big screen and OTT. The newest film on the block is Bamboo, an entertaining and fun drama directed by Vishal Devrukhakar of the ‘Boyz’ franchise fame. The film has Abhinay Berde, Vaishnavi Kalyankar, Parth Bhalerao and Shivaji Satam in lead roles alongside notable names like Atul Kale and Samir Choughgule. Bamboo is produced by Creative Viibe Productions, and its founder and entrepreneur, Santosh Kher shared some interesting insights on the film.

What should viewers look forward to in Bamboo?

Every age-group will be able to relate to the film in some way or the other. It is an out and out family entertainer. These days, there are very few films which can be enjoyed with the whole family and group of friends. Many will be reminded of their college days. We are even releasing it on the long weekend since we want families to bond over watching this film in theatres. While we are experimenting with new genres, it is important we don’t forget to make slice of life films which can be memorable viewing experiences for audiences for years to come.

Tell us about the USP of this production.

I will not say this project has only one USP. The film was a winner right from the narration stage. When we read the script, we knew right then that we had to make this film. The motley of emotions and moments of the story of the film is its core distinct factor. Another feature is the great combination of senior and young actors we have on board. It has given this film an added edge.

How was the experience making the film Bamboo?

The team behind the making of Bamboo was as fantastic as the film’s story. Everyone and every single department believed in the film. It was a fun experience for each person involved, be it the cast or crew.

Creative Viibe had a production like Athang, which was a completely different genre from Bamboo. Was this a conscious exercise?

We make decisions based on the script. The idea is to be fluid and work in every kind of genre and industry. It was not a conscious decision to first do a horror genre and then release a light-hearted film, it so happened that the projects have been released back to back. However, this showcases our strengths as a production house to do every kind of project and how flexible we can be. We are selecting scripts and projects which can have an impact and are different from what has been done usually. There are no rules we are playing by. Tomorrow if we have to release two films from the same genre back to back, we will. The only condition is that each project has to be different from the other.

