Exclusive: Hathras victim's brother was in touch with main accused Sandeep, reveals call data record

In a stunning development in Hathras case, it has now come to light that victim's brother and main accused Sandeep were friends and they used to talk with each other on phone too.

Zee News is in possession of that call data record which shows that accused Sandeep used to talk with victim's family on a particular number. It is learnt that the number is registered in the name of victim's brother. The call data record shows that five hours of conversation took place between the two numbers from October 2019 to March 2020. The victim's brother, however, refused to admit that he used to talk to main accused Sandeep on phone.

The question arises if the brother did not talk then who would have talked to the accused. In further investigation by Zee News team, some Boolgarhi village residents hinted towards a possible love affair between the accused and the victim. The family members of other accused talked about the innocence of their kin and denied the alleged gang-rape of the victim.

The mother of one of the accused Ramu said that he was working at a dairy plant when the incident took place. The owner of the dairy plant testified this fact before the camera, adding that Ramu was there from 8 am to 12.

The big question still looms large if the victim was raped? The Forensic Report of the Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi have not proved it. Rather, the report said that the victim was assaulted.

The people of the village told Zee News that thrird accused Ravi was also not in the village on the day of incident. Omkar Singh, who lives in Boolgadhi village, claimed to be an eyewitness of the incident. Onkar Singh said, "On the 14th, I was going to the field from the village and I saw . Sandeep along with his father was giving water to the cow. There was a sound of groaning coming from the field and the girl's brother and her mother were standing there. The girl was lying in the field. The girl's brother was telling her to take only Sandeep's name."

The mother of fourth accused Lavkush claimed that she had sent her son to give water to the victim who was lying injured in the field. She added that later the victim's family also named Lavkush as an accused in this case.