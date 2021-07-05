हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CoWin Conclave

Experience shows no nation can solve challenge of COVID-19 in isolation: PM Modi

Indian civilization considers the whole world as one family and this pandemic has made many people realise the fundamental truth of this philosophy, said PM Modi at CoWIN Glocal Conclave.

Experience shows no nation can solve challenge of COVID-19 in isolation: PM Modi
File Photo

New Delhi: India's technology platform for COVID vaccination - CoWin -is being made open source and soon it will be available to all countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that India has been committed to sharing its expertise and resources with the global community in combating the pandemic.

Addressing the CoWIN Global Conclave via video conference, Modi said experience shows that no nation, no matter how powerful, can solve a challenge like this pandemic in isolation. "Right from the beginning of the pandemic, India has been committed to sharing all our experiences, expertise and resources with the global community in this battle," the prime minister said. "Despite all our constraints, we have tried to share as much as possible with the world," he said.

Noting that technology is integral to India's fight against COVID-19, Modi said luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints.

"That's why we made our COVID tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible," he said.
Asserting that vaccination is the best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic, Modi said right from the beginning, "we in India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy".

Indian civilization considers the whole world as one family and this pandemic has made many people realise the fundamental truth of this philosophy, he said.

"That's why, our technology platform for COVID vaccination - the platform we call CoWIN- is being prepared to be made open source so (that) it will be available in any and all countries," Modi said.

About 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN to run their vaccination drives, Dr R S Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently, adding that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoWin ConclaveNarendra ModiCoWIN Global ConclaveCOVID-19COVID pandemic
Next
Story

Uttarakhand to extend COVID-19 curfew till July 13, malls to reopen with restrictions

Must Watch

PT3M53S

Forensic Investigation: The drone used in the Jammu Drone Attack was 'Made in China'