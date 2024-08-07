Explore the 7 Wonders of Kerala: Waterfalls, Tea Gardens, Backwaters, and More

Kerala, sometimes known as "God's Own Country," is a veritable gold mine of scenic beauty and cultural diversity. With its beautiful tea gardens and tranquil backwaters, Kerala gives visitors a special combination of experiences that enthrall them. Here, we look at seven Keralan wonders that highlight the state's many attractions and captivating scenery.

Hinterland of Alleppey

The serene system of lakes, lagoons, and canals that makes up Alleppey's backwaters captivates tourists. You can take in the tranquil beauty of palm-fringed rivers, energetic communities, and verdant paddy fields while cruising on a traditional houseboat. Discover Kerala's relaxed way of life and find a tranquil haven in the backwaters.

Waterfalls at Athirapally

Dubbed the "Niagara of India," the breathtaking Athirapally Waterfalls is set amid the verdant forests of the Sholayar region. The 80-foot waterfall drops, producing a thunderous sound that reverberates over the surrounding terrain in addition to a stunning sight. Adventurers and lovers of the natural world will adore this place.

Munnar's Gardens of Tea

Munnar is a charming hill station that is well-known for its expansive tea gardens that cover the undulating hills. Travelers looking for peace and clean mountain air are drawn to Munnar by its picturesque surroundings and temperate climate. In addition to touring tea fields and tea factories, tourists may take in expansive views of the foggy hills.

The Wildlife Sanctuaries of Wayanad

Some of Kerala's most varied wildlife sanctuaries, such as Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary and Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, are located in Wayanad. Elephants, tigers, leopards, and a variety of bird species can all be seen in these protected areas as they go about their natural lives. Wayanad is a nature lover's heaven with its lush woods and picturesque scenery.

The Bird Sanctuary in Kumarakom

Birdwatchers will find paradise at Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, which is situated on the banks of Vembanad Lake. Numerous migratory species, including as kingfishers, herons, and Siberian cranes, can be found in the sanctuary. To see colorful birds in their natural habitat, visitors can take a boat ride or go on foot throughout the sanctuary.

Beach Varkala

Varkala Beach provides a distinctive coastal experience in Kerala, renowned for its breathtaking cliffs and immaculate sands. The beach is a well-liked spot for swimming, tanning, and taking in the magnificent sunsets. Shops, cafes, and Ayurvedic facilities flank the cliffs, which offer a striking background.

The Periyar National Park

Thekkady is home to Periyar National Park, a protected area well-known for its beautiful beauty and rich biodiversity. Numerous species of animals can be found in the park, such as tigers, sambar deer, and elephants. In addition to trekking paths and boat safaris on Periyar Lake, visitors can enjoy the excitement of seeing wildlife in its native environment.

These seven wonders of Kerala showcase the varied landscapes and distinctive attractions of the state, providing the ideal fusion of adventure, relaxation, and nature. Kerala offers an amazing tour through its enchanted treasures, whether you're looking for peace in the backwaters, adventure in the forests, or quiet in the tea gardens.