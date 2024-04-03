Advertisement
NewsIndia
TELANGANA

Explosion Occurs At Pharma Plant In Telangana, 4 Dead, Over 10 Injured

A reactor exploded which triggered the fire breakout at the pharma plant.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Explosion Occurs At Pharma Plant In Telangana, 4 Dead, Over 10 Injured

New Delhi: Four people died and over 10 suffered injuries after an explosion occurred at a pharma plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire, said the police

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far four people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

Relief operations were underway, the official added.

(Further details awaited) 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster