Explosion Occurs At Pharma Plant In Telangana, 4 Dead, Over 10 Injured

New Delhi: Four people died and over 10 suffered injuries after an explosion occurred at a pharma plant in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire, said the police

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact... So far four people have died...10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

Relief operations were underway, the official added.

(Further details awaited)