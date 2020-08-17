हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook controversy

Facebook denies ties with BJP, says company prohibits content that incites violence

Amid the growing controversy over reports that Facebook gave leeway to hate speeches and posts by BJP leaders, a spokesperson of the social media company on Sunday (August 16) said that Facebook prohibits hate speech and enforces policies globally regardless of political position of anybody.

Facebook denies ties with BJP, says company prohibits content that incites violence

Amid the growing controversy over reports that Facebook went soft on hate speeches and posts by BJP leaders, a spokesperson of the social media company on Sunday (August 16) said that the company prohibits content that can incite violence and enforces policies globally regardless of political position of anybody.

"We prohibit hate speech and content that incites violence and we enforce these policies globally regardless of anyone’s political position or party affiliation. While we know there is more to do, we're making progress on enforcement and conduct regular audits of our process to ensure fairness and accuracy," asserted Facebook spokesperson.

The controversy started on Friday (August 14) after American daily Wall Street Journal published a report accusing Facebook of being biased in its functioning in India as the social media company kept aside its hate speech policy and allowed BJP leaders to post hateful comments and messages on Facebook. The WSJ report added that Facebook did so only to maintain good relations with BJP government in India.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi also shared the article titled "Facebook Hate-Speech Rules Collide With Indian Politics - Company executive opposed move to ban controversial politician" that highlighted how Facebook and WhatsApp failed to take action against BJP leaders for posting objectional materials and hate speeches. It is to be noted that WhatsApp is also owned by Facebook. Rahul also accused the ruling BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of controlling Facebook and WhatsApp in India.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday (August 16) hit back at Rahul by tagging him "losers who cannot influence people even in their own party".

"Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?" the minister said.

Tags:
Facebook controversyBJPCongress
Next
Story

LIVE: India conducts more than 3 crore COVID-19 samples testing till August 16
  • 26,47,663Confirmed
  • 50,921Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Don't visit houses of criminals: Kanpur IG tells policemen