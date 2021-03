New Delhi: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Tuesday (March 2) that the protesting farmers will visit poll-bound states and will urge people to vote against the BJP.

“We'll send teams to poll-bound states -- to West Bengal and Kerala. We will not support any party but appeal to people to vote for the candidates who can defeat BJP. We will tell people about Modi govt's attitude towards farmers,” Rajewal was quoted as saying by ANI.