Gujarat

Fire breaks out at state-run SSG Hospital in Gujarat's Vadodara

A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the state-run SSG Hospital in Vadodara where around 300 coronavirus patients are being treated, Gujarat Health Minister Nitin Patel said.

Fire breaks out at state-run SSG Hospital in Gujarat&#039;s Vadodara
Representational Image

Ahmedabad: A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at the state-run SSG Hospital in Vadodara where around 300 coronavirus patients are being treated, Gujarat Health Minister Nitin Patel said.

While 35 patients were evacuated, nobody was injured and the fire was brought under control, he said.

"A fire broke out inone of the ICU wards on the first floor of the 6-storey building of SSG Hospital due to a short circuit," he said.

"It was aminor fire which has been brought under control. 15 patients from the affected ward and 20 from the nearby ward have been evacuated safely," he said.

