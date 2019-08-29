close

Telangana Express

Fire breaks out in Telangana Express near Haryana's Ballabgarh, passengers rescued safely

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. 

Fire breaks out in Telangana Express near Haryana&#039;s Ballabgarh, passengers rescued safely

A fire broke out in the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express, train no 12723, near Asaoti station in Haryana's Ballabgarh on Thursday morning. Several fire tenders are at the spot. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. 

All the passengers have been rescued safely, said the Northern Railway.

The fire erupted in the brake binding of the train. It was detected at 7.43 am, said the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northern Railway. 

The train had passed Asaoti station but it had to be stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh. 

Railway officials and authorities have reached the spot. Up and down services on the route affected, added the Northern Railways.

 

