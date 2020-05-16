Firing on Indian Army troops in Arunachal Pradesh

Insurgents on Saturday opened fire on security forces using civilians as human shields in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh. A few villagers were hurt and one villager killed when they were caught in a crossfire.

The Indian Army has been receiving intelligence inputs since the last few days regarding the movement and activities of NSCN (IM) cadres in the district. On Saturday, based on the specific input regarding the presence of insurgents in Pumao village, the troops of the Indian Army launched a search operation.

There was a gathering of villagers which started protesting against security forces and resorted to stone-pelting. Many soldiers were also injured due to stone pelting by supporters of the NSCN (IM).

The troops identified suspicious movement and started moving towards a house which drew two to three bursts of fire on the Indian Army team. The civilians were told to disperse and to safeguard lives and property. A controlled retaliation was resorted by firing eight single shots. In all this melee, insurgents managed to escape.



The Indian Army offered its condolences to the family of the deceased villager. "Indian Army remains firm on its ideal of service before self," read an official statement.