FIRST WORLD ODIA LANGUAGE CONFERENCE HELD IN BHUBANESWAR

16 Academic sessions on various topics connected to Odia language, literature and cultural heritage. There will also be special session on Jagannath Consciousness. A session on future aspect and opportunities for Odia language will be discussed in the session named :- Odisha @2036: A Space for Tomorrow

Many International scholars like -Padmashree Prof. Herman Kulke, Prof. Uwe Skoda, Prof. Arlo Griffths, Prof. Annette Achmiedchen and many nationally reputed Scholars will participate in the deliberations.

Dr. Debiprasanna Pattanayak is being felicitated by Life Time Achievement Award for his contribution to Odia Language and Linguistics.

Apart from this Jnanpith Award winners, Padma Awardees, Sahitya Academy Awardees, Kabir Samman Awardees , winners of highest Awards of State Academies are being felicitated.

The conference will showcase a well curated Exhibition of the Odisha’s glorious past and the transformative present and the aspirational future. The exhibition is organized on three broader themes and timelines namely:-Ancient, Mediaval and Modern

In the Exhibition the Evolution and Development of Odia Language & Script ;Ancient Rock Edicts ,Copper plate, Plamleaf Manuscripts ,Kalinga Style of Temple Architecture ,Maritime and Trade contacts of Odisha will be highlighted with artifacts ,paintings etc.

The renaissance of Odia Literature during the Medieval period will be showcased. The Art & Craft Traditions, Dances and Music traditions will be highlighted.

The Arrival of Printing Press and the impact it created in the spread of Odia language will be highlighted with appropriate artifacts and photos. The Role played by newspapers and periodicals and modern thought leaders will be highlighted.

The current age is driven by Science &Technology. The Odia Language and Script has to be ready to face the challenges of the fast-changing world. The Conference will not only deliberate on this issue but also will give a glimpse of initiatives being taken to take Odia Language to the World at large.

It includes showcasing Odia Virtual Academy, plans for increasing pages of Odia in Wikipedia and Odia Fonts.

Odia’s Journey towards digital age will be on display.

On 4th Feb 24 Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das will be observed through a special tribute.

In order to promote reading r habits among School Children and Youngsters a concept of “Asa Padhiba” will be highlighted through a Mobile Library Bus and Mobile Book Cart

The contribution made by various personalities of the Past will be commemorated through Busts and Paintings. The Odia Signatures of prominent personalities will be displayed. A Commemorative Postal Stamp will be inaugurated by the hon’ble Chief Minister in the inaugural session of the conference.

To make the Exhibition more participatory for the children DAKK Room and Information Kiosk will be set-up.

A life-size ‘Konark Horse’ replica statue will occupy the central stage as a symbolism.

The academic sessions and the conference events will be suitably life streamed.

On the sidelines of the conference in International Poetry festival will be organized by KIIT, Bhubaneswar, International Literary Festival will be organized by SOA University, Odia Film& Theatre Festival will be Organized by Ravenshaw University with panel discourse on ‘ Role of Odia Cinema &theatre for development of Odia Language & Literature’.

Apart from this a City-festival captioned as “Ekamra Utsav”will be organized by BDA&BMC.

This conference is a collective festival of the people of Odisha .Hence to broad base the participation among the students various events, competitions have been organized at Universities, Colleges and schools-level at various part of the State. .

To co-inside with the Conference a special ‘Gram Sabha’ is being organized in all Panchayts involving people interested in Odia Language and Literary activities. At Block-Levels also these programmes will be conducted.

Instructions have been issued for proper up-keep and paying of Tribute for the Statues and memorials of the important Personalities and Baraputras of Odisha.

The Conference is being organized involving all the Departments, Stakeholders, Organizations, Individuals and Volunteers. The State Government seeks the whole hearted co-operation of the people of Odisha, the entire ‘Odisha Paribar’ living inside and outside the country for making the Conference a memorable one.