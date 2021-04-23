Five COVID-19 patients die at Jabalpur hospital, kin allege oxygen shortage

Jabalpur: Five patients suffering from COVID-19 died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur allegedly due to shortage of oxygen.

The kin of the deceased have alleged that the oxygen supply was disrupted which led to the mishap.

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Galaxy Hospital.

“Five COVID-19 patients died in the ICU of the hospital after the stock of the medical oxygen got over according to the family members of the deceased,” City Superintendent of Police (Kotwali area) Dipak Mishra was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police arrived at the hospital after hearing the cries of the family members of the deceased patients outside the facility.

"They complained that their loved ones died due to the lack of oxygen supply as the stock got exhausted," the CSP said.

The hospital was waiting for the supply of 10 oxygen cylinders late Thursday, but the vehicle transporting them allegedly broke down.

A police team was rushed to the private agency to collect the cylinders.

"A vehicle was arranged and 10 medical oxygen cylinders were brought to the hospital," Mishra said.

The family members have urged the police to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The police officials are waiting for a written complaint to start a probe.

BJP MLA and former health minister Ajay Vishnoi blamed poor management of the private hospital for the incident.

"Poor management of the private hospital over the oxygen supply led to the incident,” Vishnoi said.

“The hospital should have made arrangement for the supply of medical oxygen in advance considering the requirement. There is no shortage of medical oxygen in Jabalpur district,” he added.

Hospitals across the country have complained of shortage of oxygen used in treatment of coronavirus.

