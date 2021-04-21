हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nashik Oxygen tanker leak

Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident claims 22 lives, PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the tragedy and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident claims 22 lives, PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief
Credit: ANI

Nashik: At least 22 deaths have been confirmed at Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) hospital on Wednesday (April 21) where the tanker leak led to shortage of oxygen meant for the patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the tragedy and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of life in the tragic accident.

"Distressed to hear the news of the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident,” Shah said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nashik Oxygen tanker leakNashik tanker leakNarendra ModiAmit Shah
Next
Story

Deep neural networks ‘see’ same things, but differently from humans: Study

Must Watch

PT9M50S

Bollywood Breaking: Film on SSR's 'Death Mystery'!