Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident claims 22 lives, PM Modi, Amit Shah express grief

Nashik: At least 22 deaths have been confirmed at Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) hospital on Wednesday (April 21) where the tanker leak led to shortage of oxygen meant for the patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over the tragedy and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

“The tragedy at a hospital in Nashik because of oxygen tank leakage is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. Condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour,” said PM Modi in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of life in the tragic accident.

"Distressed to hear the news of the accident. I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this incident,” Shah said.

