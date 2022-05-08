हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

Five family members, including three children, drown in quarry in Thane

A woman and her daughter-in-law were washing clothes near the quarry when one of the woman's three grandchildren, who were sitting close by, slipped into the water. The other four tried to rescue the child but they all drowned, the PTI news agency reported.

Five family members, including three children, drown in quarry in Thane
Police officials at the incident site

New Delhi: Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after they drowned in a water-filled quarry in Maharashtra's Thane district, the PTI news agency reported on Saturday (May 7, 2022) quoting a fire brigade official.

The incident took place around 4 pm in Sandip village in Dombivli, PTI said.

"A woman and her daughter-in-law were washing clothes near the quarry when one of the woman's three grandchildren, who were sitting close by, slipped into the water. The other four tried to rescue the child but they all drowned," the PTI news agency quoted a fire brigade official as saying.

The bodies were fished out and an accidental death case has been registered at Dombivali police station, the official said. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags:
MaharashtraThaneDombivliquarry
