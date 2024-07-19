In the world of social media, various strange and different videos go viral on digital platforms daily, capturing the attention of internet users with numerous content. One such video of a flock of crows riding a bus in Mumbai went viral on the internet receiving numerous reactions and likes from netizens.

In a four-second video, a horde of crows were seen sitting peacefully on the roof of the bus and enjoying the ride. The video was shared by @knownnist on the X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption, “Where are they going”

In the viral video, the road looks crowded and a flock of crows were captured sitting on the top of The Best ( Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) bus. The post has received over a million views with almost 3000 likes and 580 reposts since being shared. Netizens watching the view are seen enjoying the video with numerous funny reactions.

where are they going pic.twitter.com/cqe1YqkOT3 — k (@krownnist) July 16, 2024

On the asked question of the X user of where are the crows going? Viewers responded with various guesses.

One user said, “Must be near Sassoon dock or some fishing port nearby. Waiting for baskets full of fish on taxi carriers.”

Another added, “Going to receive Kim Kardashian”

The third one joined, “Crow-ford Market”

Other funny comments from users are :

“That Too without a ticket”

“Tired of flying even they use public transport”

“Free ride in govt buses for (female) crows?

“Crows are the smartest of all birds and my favourites!”

“Even the crows are using public transport here!”

One such incident took place in Bengaluru where a stray dog was captured on his adventurous journey along with other passengers in a bus from Marathali to Indirangar. The heart-warming video shared on Instagram on November 20, has won many hearts with around 1.5 million views and 1 lakh likes.