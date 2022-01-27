External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," Jaishankar tweeted.
S Jaishankar
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar tests positive for Covid
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He urged all those who have come in recent contact with him to take suitable precautions. Earlier in the day, Jaishankar took part in a virtual event along with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. "Have tested Covid positive. Urge all those who have come in recent contact to take suitable precautions," Jaishankar tweeted.
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.