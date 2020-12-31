Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin escapes unhurt after his car rams into a hotel in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Wednesday (December 30) said he is well and safe after his car met with a minor accident in Soorwal, Rajasthan earlier in the day.

The former batsman further thanked his supporters for their prayers and good wishes."Good evening everyone. Thank you for all your messages. I had a minor accident today and I am well and safe by the grace of Allah. Thanks for all the concern," Azharuddin tweeted.

Earlier, after the accident, Azharuddin`s personal assistant said that the veteran cricketer escaped unhurt."Former cricketer Azharuddin was travelling in a car along with his three associates when the car lost its control and rammed into a hotel where a worker got injured," Soorwal police station in-charge Chandrabhan Singh said.

"Police reached the spot and all the three persons including Azharuddin were taken away in a different vehicle while the injured was admitted at a government hospital," he added.