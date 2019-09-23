Four arrested in Kashmir for masquerading as terrorists, extorting money

Jammu and Kashmir police arrested four youths on Monday for masquerading as terrorists and extorting money from drivers in and around Bijbehara National Highway in Anantnag district. The police said that Aijaz Ahmad Mantoo son of Mohammed Ayoub, Javaid Ahmad Mantoo son of Aijaz Ahmad Mantoo, Janbaz Ahmad Dass son of Mohammed Sabir Dass and Ummer Ahmad Dass son of Bashir Ahmad, all residents of Waghama Bijbehara, were arrested after receiving tip-off about their involvement in the act.

Police said that after initial investigation it was found that the four youths were using a toy pistol to threaten the innocent commuters and extort money from drivers in and around Bijbehara National Highway.

The four youths were arrested hours after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that as many as 500 terrorists were waiting across the border to infiltrate into the Indian territory. He said that soon after the temperature starts falling, the terrorists would be pushed into the Indian territory through areas which have less snow.

Live TV

Addressing an event in Chennai, the Army chief said that the terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot, which was destroyed by the Indian Air Force in February to avenge the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, has been 'reactivated'.

"Let me tell you, Balakot has been reactivated by Pakistan very recently. Obviously that shows that Balakot was affected and damaged and destroyed. That is why people had got away from there," Rawat said at a press conference held in Chennai on Monday. "We know how to deal with ceasefire violations. Our troops know how to position themselves and take action. We are alert and will ensure that maximum infiltration bids are foiled," he said.