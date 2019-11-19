Four Jaish-e-Mohammad sympathizers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday (November 19) busted a module of terrorist associates in Pulwama and arrested four people who were involved in carrying out terror activities in Kashmir Valley. Pulwama police said that the four arrested were responsible for carrying out blast at Arihal area of Pulwama in July, 2019.

While probing the Arihal blast case, the investigators found out that a person named Sharik Ahmad was constantly communicating with a foreign terrorist and was actively involved in chalking out plans to carry out terror attacks in the area.

According to police, Sharik with the help of three other terrorist associates identified as Aqib Ahmad, Adil Ahmad Mir and Owais Ahmad conspired and executed the terror attack in Airhal. Further investigation into the case revealed that all the four persons are linked to Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad and they had played an active role in conspiring and executing the Arihal terror attack.

The police have also recovered incriminating materials from the possession of these persons and it is expected that the probe of these materials may expose their complicity in other terror acts.

The arrest of these four people comes on a day when the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in Parliament that the incidents of stone-pelting in Jammu and Kashmir has declined since the scrapping of Article 370 on August 5.

"Since August 5, 2019, to November 15 2019, 765 persons have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone-pelting. From January 1, 2019, to August 4 2019, 361 number of such cases were registered," said the MHA.