New Delhi: Four kids were injured when crude bombs, which they started playing with thinking to be balls, exploded in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Sunday (April 24, 2022).

Two of them are critical and undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital and the other two boys are undergoing treatment at the local health center, police said.

The incident took place in Gopalganj in the Kaliachak police station area, they added.

West Bengal | Four children were injured in an explosion in the Kaliachak area of Malda. 2 children have been discharged & 2 are still admitted to the hospital. Police team & bomb squad reached the spot. Probe on to find out the exact cause of incident: SP Malda, Amitava Maiti pic.twitter.com/HBcXSUgncA — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

Thinking them to be balls, they picked up the crude bombs and started playing, police said.

Police said they are investigating to find who kept the bombs underneath a litchi tree beside the local mosque.

(With agency inputs)

