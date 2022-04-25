हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

Four kids injured in West Bengal's Malda while playing with crude bombs they mistook for balls

Two of them are critical and undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital.

Four kids injured in West Bengal&#039;s Malda while playing with crude bombs they mistook for balls
Photo credits: ANI

New Delhi: Four kids were injured when crude bombs, which they started playing with thinking to be balls, exploded in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Sunday (April 24, 2022).

Two of them are critical and undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital and the other two boys are undergoing treatment at the local health center, police said.

The incident took place in Gopalganj in the Kaliachak police station area, they added.

Thinking them to be balls, they picked up the crude bombs and started playing, police said.

Police said they are investigating to find who kept the bombs underneath a litchi tree beside the local mosque.

(With agency inputs)

