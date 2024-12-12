Fresh Snowfall In Jammu & Kashmir And Ladakh, Cold Wave Intensifies In Mountain Areas

Cold breezes flowing from the mountains have created a cold wave across the valley. Higher mountain regions of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall late last night and are still going in many areas.

Fresh snowfall occurred in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Doodpathri and many other places in Kashmir.

Snow accumulation recorded shows the highest snow accumulation was at Sinthan Top (13-15 inches), Zojila Pass (12 inches), Peer Ki Gali (10-12 inches), Sonamarg (10 inches), Z Gali (11 inches), Margan Top (10 inches), Gulmarg (3 inches), Tangmarg (3-4 inches), Shopian (4 inches), Pahalgam (2 inches), and Baltal Pahalgam (8 inches).

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials in Kashmir said that due to the cloud cover, minimum temperatures have improved in the Kashmir Valley, but day temperatures have fallen. Srinagar recorded -0.5°C, Gulmarg -5.2°C, Pahalgam -4.6°C, Kulgam -2.2°C, Zojila -19°C, and in Ladakh, Leh recorded -9.1°C, Kargil -5.3°C, and Drass -10.2°C as the minimum temperatures.

The banks of water bodies, including lakes, rivers and streams have also partially frozen.

The IMD has forecasted no major change in the weather in the union territory until December 20, with severe cold waves continuing.

The IMD Department of Kashmir Valley has predicted the La Nina effect, which means cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures across the central and eastern Pacific. The IMD has predicted that the winter period will be prolonged and will be very harsh in terms of both temperature and precipitation, including rain and snow. As we approach 'Chillai Kalan'—the coldest period of 40 days starting December 21—the La Nina effect will amplify the impact of the cold and precipitation in the valley.