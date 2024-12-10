From Aspirant To Topper: What’s That Key Factor That Can Make Or Break Your UPSC Journey

Over the years, stories of toppers like Tina Dabi (UPSC 2015, AIR 1), Kanishak Kataria (UPSC 2018, AIR 1), and Shruti Sharma (UPSC 2021, AIR 1) have inspired countless aspirants. Their journeys reveal a common thread that significantly influenced their success. Let’s explore what that is.

The Power of Guidance

Tina Dabi has openly acknowledged the pivotal role her mother, Himali Dabi, played in her UPSC preparation. A former UPSC topper and retired IES officer, Himali Dabi, an alumna of Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, chose early retirement to guide her daughter. Her unwavering support and insight gave Tina the edge to secure the top rank in 2015.

Interestingly, Tina’s younger sister, Ria Dabi, followed suit, achieving AIR 15 in UPSC CSE 2020. Such achievements within the same family aren’t mere coincidences but a testament to the structured guidance they received from their highly accomplished mother.

Similarly, Kanishak Kataria, an IIT Bombay alumnus who secured AIR 44 in IIT JEE before topping the UPSC in 2018, benefited greatly from his social network. His friends and seniors, including Akshay Godara, an IAS officer and fellow IIT Bombay graduate, played a pivotal role in helping him navigate his preparation, especially with Mathematics as his optional subject.

A Pattern Among Toppers

Recent success stories, like Kunal Rastogi (UPSC 2023, AIR 15), further emphasize the importance of mentorship. Kunal credits much of his success to Prepp IAS’s mentorship program, which provided him with tailored guidance and actionable strategies throughout his preparation.

These examples underline a crucial point: no one clears UPSC solely through individual effort and hard work. Expert guidance is often considered as the deciding factor.

Bridging the Gap

But what about those who don’t have the privilege of supportive families with UPSC experience or access to elite institutions like IITs with strong networks? This disparity raises an important question: how can the playing field be leveled for aspirants from diverse backgrounds?

The answer lies in mentorship programs designed specifically for UPSC preparation. These programs provide personalized guidance, whether online or offline, enabling students to benefit from expert advice regardless of their circumstances.

Akriti Kanchi, Director of the UPSC Mentorship Program at Prepp IAS, highlights the need for such initiatives:

“As an aspirant myself, I realized early on how crucial mentorship is. Unfortunately, quality programs were scarce during my preparation days. At Prepp IAS, my team and I aim to change this by personally understanding and nurturing each student, in ways that no one else has.”

Why Mentorship Matters

A good mentorship program isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s tailored to the unique needs of each student, recognizing that no two aspirants are alike. Those who recognize the value of mentorship early on can avoid unnecessary trial and error, saving years of effort while enhancing their chances of success.

For today’s aspirants, the right guidance is more accessible than ever. Choosing a mentorship program could very well be the factor that defines their UPSC journey.

