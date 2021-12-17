From hailing ‘uniquely close relationship’ to reiterating support for Bangladesh- 5 key points of President Kovind’s address in Dhaka

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday (December 17) said that Bangladesh’s growth has proved that the fight of its people was for a “just cause”.

Addressing the Indian community in Bangladesh, the Indian President, who was on his first visit to the country, also underlined the "uniquely close" relationship between the two countries based on "age-old ties of kinship, shared language and culture".

Kovind had arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday on a three-day state visit to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

Here are the key points of President Kovind’s address:

1. “Bangladesh has a special place in the hearts of Indians. Ours is a uniquely close relationship based on age-old ties of kinship, shared language, and culture. Our ties have been nurtured by the sagacious leadership of the two countries.”

2. “In this unique year, when we are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the Liberation War, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the 50th anniversary of our friendship as well as the 75th anniversary of India`s independence, we should rededicate ourselves towards fulfilling the dreams of the founding fathers of our nations.”

3. “As your country becomes a model of growth in the region, it has proven that the fight of people of Bangladesh was for a just cause. This fight was for fundamental democratic rights and the emergence of Bangladesh was indeed the power of right defeating the power of might.”

4. “India remains committed to assisting Bangladesh in its journey towards a strong economy, partnering with you as you proceed to greater prosperity.”

5. "I am confident that the bond forged by blood and sacrifice in 1971 will continue to bind our nations together in future.”

Earlier on Friday, President Kovind inaugurated the renovated Sri Ramna Kali Mandir, 50 years after it was destroyed by the Pakistani forces in 1971. The President and First Lady Savita Kovind also offered prayers at the renovated temple.

(With agency inputs)

