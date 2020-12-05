हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Noida

Gautam Budh Nagar DM orders action against errant builders, Rs 2.55 cr revenue collected

The Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate launches special campaign to bring in revenue collection from errant builders.

Image used for representational purpose

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar District Magistrate, Suhas LY on Saturday (December 5, 2020) issued orders for the launch of a special campaign to bring in revenue collection from the builders.

After the orders were passed, the Dadri Tehsil officers swung into action and the team recovered around Rs 2.55 crore in revenue collection.

The Jaypee Group and Noida's largest mall Great India Palace are among those against whom action was taken.

According to Seema Singh, Naib Tehsildar of Dadri, the special campaign for revenue collection was launched on the orders of the Gautam Budh Nagar DM.

Among the builders from whom the money was collected are; SJP Builder from whom Rs 80 lakh was collected, from Fab Tech Rs 46 lakh, from Jaypee Group Rs 50 lakh , from Future World Rs 36 lakh , from Readycon Builder Rs 10 lakh, from Shauryapuram Rs 3 lakh, from Morpheus Group Rs 2 lakh 65 thousand, from GIP Mall Rs 12 lakh 50 thousand, from granite builder Rs 5 lakh and from Wealth Clinic Rs 10 lakh.

Earlier, various tribunals had issued recovery certificates against all these builders. On the basis of these recovery certificates the money was collected from them. 

There are still a large number of recovery left to collect from all the certificates taht were issued. Soon action will be taken against them too.

