Ghatmika Killings: Mobile Internet Snapped In Rajasthan's Pahari, Kaman And Sikri Districts

New Delhi: Rajasthan has suspended internet services in the Pahari, Kaman & Sikri tehsils of Bharatpur in connection with the death of young men in Ghatmika. 2G/3G/4G/5G mobile internet-related services will remain suspended till 11 am on 3rd March. The step has been taken to avoid the circulation of rumours on social media, over Ghatmika incident. Nasir and Junaid, both residents of Ghatmika village in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15 and their bodies were found in a charred car in Loharu in Haryana's Bhiwani the next day.

An FIR was registered on February 16 at Gopalgarh police station against five people under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (kidnapping), 367 (grievously hurt after kidnapping) and 368 (wrongfully keeping in confinement) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence).

On February 18, a Rajasthan court sent one accused to police remand for five days, while Haryana authorities moved to cancel the arms licence of Monu Manesar who is among the four evading arrests in the case.

Members of Hindu outfits including Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal held a protest in Gurugram, demanding a CBI inquiry in the case. "The arrested accused Rinku Saini was produced before the court today from where he was sent to five days police remand. The accused will be further interrogated," Station House Officer of Gopalgarh Ramnaresh Meena said.

Saini, 32, a resident of Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana's Nuh district, was arrested on the basis of interrogation and technical analysis on Friday night. He works as a taxi diver and was involved with a cow vigilante group, the Rajasthan police said. One of the keys accused in the case is Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the Gurugram district president of Bajrang Dal who was a member of the district cow protection task force.

He was earlier named in an attempt to murder case registered at Pataudi police station in Gurugram on February 7 and police said they were trying to nab him. Officials said they have started the process of cancellation of his arms licence.