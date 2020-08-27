Go online with NEET, JEE, suggests Punjab CM Amarinder Singh as protests intensify

Amid strong protests by several students across the country against Centre's decision to conduct NEET 2020 and JEE in time of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday (August 29) said that professional examinations like NEET and JEE can be done online and the Centre should agree to conduct NEET and JEE in the same manner.



The Punjab chief minister added that professional examinations were conducted online in the past too and it is happening all over the world due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

“Professional examinations like NEET and JEE can be done online and I think Govt of India should agree. It has happened in the past and it’s happening all over the world, why can’t it happen here?” said CM Singh.

Professional examinations like NEET & JEE can be done online & I think GOI should agree, its happened in the past & it’s happening all over the world, why can’t it happen here?: @capt_amarinder pic.twitter.com/xP8l0Px4pz — Congress (@INCIndia) August 27, 2020

The JEE-Mains exam is scheduled to take place from September 1-6 while the NEET-UG is scheduled for September 13.

It is learnt that Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also spoken to PM Modi and has urged him to postpone NEET, JEE.

On Wednesday (August 26), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that opposition ruled states such as Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand should collectively approach the Supreme Court for deferring NEET, JEE Main exams to be held next month. CM Banerjee made the statement while participating in a discussion through video conferencing with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of some opposition ruled states.

Meanwhile, Over 14 lakh students have already downloaded the admit cards for JEE-Mains and NEET, till Wednesday evening.

In order to meet the social distancing requirements, there has been a substantial increase in the number of centres. In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main). In the case of NEET (UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12, now.