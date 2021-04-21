COVID-19: Goa imposes night curfew and curbs, postpones board exams

Panaji: Goa imposed a 10-day-long night curfew in the state announcing fresh restrictions and curbs on restaurants, cinema halls and casinos in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after chairing a high-level meeting.

The curfew will be effective from 10 pm to 6 am and will come into effect from Wednesday (April 21) and remain in operation till April 30.

The state government will review the situation and take a call on their extension, CM Sawant said. The meeting was attended by Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and Revenue Minister Jeniffer Monserratte.

Sawant said during the night curfew only commercial vehicles transporting essential goods would be allowed to ply. Public will not be allowed to be on the road during the curfew.

Petrol pumps, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open during the curfew hours.

While, religious places have been barred from organising mass gatherings but they can continue performing rituals with limited people.

Wedding functions cannot have more than 50 guests and only up to 20 people can attend funerals.

Though, casinos, bars, restaurants, river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, cinema theatres, gyms and parlours will operate only at 50 per cent capacity.

Further, the upcoming Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education for Class 10 and Class 12 has been postponed. The board will inform students about the new dates 15 days in advance.

Chief minister Sawant said schools and colleges would be closed except for holding online examinations.