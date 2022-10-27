Two Indian nationals held with gold worth Rs 1.39 crore at Mumbai Airport

Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs held two Indian woman passengers on Wednesday for allegedly illegally possessing 2.65 kgs of gold in a wax form worth over a crore. The accused persons were arriving from Dubai and were carrying gold in wax form wrapped around their legs, said customs. "Mumbai Airport Customs intercepted two Indian lady passengers arriving from Dubai yesterday. On examination, it was found that both were carrying 2.65 Kgs of 24Kt gold in wax form valued at around Rs 1.39 Crore wrapped in wax form around their leg. Both passengers arrested," said Customs. Earlier on October 14, the Customs department at Mumbai airport arrested an Indian national with 16 kg of gold worth Rs 8.40 crore, said officials on Thursday. The man was travelling from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to Mumbai.

On October 11-12, 2022, Mumbai Airport Customs officers seized 15 kgs of gold worth Rs 7.87 crore in four cases and foreign currency worth Rs 22 lakh in two separate cases. In connection with the case, seven passengers have been arrested.

Also Read: Delhi woman, who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge, arrested