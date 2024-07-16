Gujarat: Chandipura Virus Outbreak Claims Six Children in Five Days, Total 12 Infected

Gujarat: In the past five days, six children have died due to the Chandipura virus in Gujarat, which causes fever and flu-like symptoms. As of Monday, the total number of infected children has reached 12 across the state. The Chandipura virus can lead to severe encephalitis (brain inflammation), making it a serious health threat.

Symptoms and Effects of Chandipura Virus

The Chandipura virus belongs to the Vesiculovirus genus of the Rhabdoviridae family. Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, and flu-like symptoms. Additionally, the virus can cause acute encephalitis, leading to brain swelling, which can be life-threatening.

Gujarat: Source and Spread of Infection

The Chandipura virus is transmitted through mosquitoes, ticks, and sandflies. It was first recorded in Maharashtra in 1965. Since then, cases have been reported annually in Gujarat. Besides India, the virus is also found in some other countries in Asia and Africa.

Administrative Steps and Warnings

The Gujarat Health Department has taken the situation seriously and dispatched special teams to the affected areas. Health officials are educating children and their families on preventive measures. They are advising the use of insecticides, maintaining cleanliness, and using mosquito nets to prevent mosquito and fly bites.

Gujarat: Medical Facilities and Treatment

Infected children are being treated in various hospitals, with medical teams monitoring their condition around the clock. The Health Department has activated emergency services in hospitals and provided additional resources to meet all medical needs.