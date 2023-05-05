Hang Me If You Find My Involvement In Corruption: Arvind Kejriwal To PM Modi

LUDHIANA: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday claimed that central probe agencies are trying to prove by "any means" that he is a "thief", and told the prime minister that he can hang him publicly if corruption of even a paisa is found against him. Kejriwal was on April 16 questioned by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia is already in jail. The agency had summoned Kejriwal as a witness.

"They put the CBI, ED, Income Tax and police after me. Why? There is only one purpose -- which is to prove by any means that 'Kejriwal chor hai (Kejriwal is a thief)' and prove that he has indulged in corruption," he said. Kejriwal was speaking after dedicating 80 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of Punjab at an event here. "I want tell Modi ji," the Delhi CM said, "Prime Minister ji, if Kejriwal is corrupt, there is no one honest in this world. I want to tell him that the day you find corruption of a single paisa against Kejriwal, hang me publicly." "But stop this 'roz-roz ki nautanki and tamasha (drama)," Kejriwal said, attacking the Modi government.

Kejriwal launched the clinics along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. With this, 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics have become operational in the state and they are providing free and quality healthcare to people, Kejriwal said at event. "We have been in power for just one year in Punjab but work is being done at a great pace," he said.

"Punjab is making quick progress. For 75 years, people only saw loot and for the first time the state is touching heights of development," the AAP national convener said. Kejriwal said an "honest government" has come to power in Punjab and this is making opponents jittery.

He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party became a national party within a short time. Mann said 25.63 lakh patients from across Punjab have benefited from the Aam Aadmi Clinics. "These clinics have helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively," he added.