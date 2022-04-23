हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hanuman Chalisa row

Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA husband Ravi Rana arrested

Police are collecting all the videos and press conference footage of the couple for analysis, Mumbai Police told ANI.

Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana, MLA husband Ravi Rana arrested
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday (April 23) from the Khar area over allegations of creating enmity between different groups. Khar police will present the couple in Bandra Holiday Court tomorrow, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Police are collecting all the videos and press conference footage of the couple for analysis, Mumbai Police told ANI. The duo's arrest comes after they gave up their plan of reciting Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray's residence here, citing that they do not want to disturb the law and order situation in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city for an event.

The duo has given a written complaint to Mumbai Police, requesting to book CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena leaders Anil Parab, Sanjay Raut and all 700 people who were present outside their residence, reported ANI.

Tags:
Hanuman Chalisa rowRavi RanaMaharashtraShiv SenaUddhav Tackeray
