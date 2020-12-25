हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala offers to mediate between Centre and protesting farmers

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala offered to act as a mediator between the Centre and the protesting farmers as pressure mounts on BJP-JJP government in the state.

New Delhi: As the farmers movement against the three farm bills enters the 30th day pressure has been mounting on the BJP-JJP government in Haryana. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday (December 24, 2020) offered to act as a mediator between the Centre and the protesting farmers to resolve the deadlock.

Offering to act as a mediator between the Centre and the farmers union leaders, Chautala said, "If the Centre gives me responsibility to mediate on those changes that are not being included, I am ready to do the needful.”

While talking to reporters, Chautala said that the protesting farmers should talk with the government and reach a solution. “No solution can be reached without talks,” he insisted.

Further the JJP leader said, “Changes need to be made in the agriculture laws and in this regard written suggestions have been made to the Centre and the Centre also agreed to the same. The government is ready to include the guarantee of MSP in writing, to make amendments to Electricity Amendment Bill among other demands."

As per a report a by The Indian Express, Chautala's offer to mediate assumes significance as BJP leader and former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh has announced support to the protesting farmers. In fact, Singh sat on a dharna at Hisar on Thursday, a week after he joined a similar dharna in Rohtak district.

Earlier, the JJP leader meet Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and said that the Centre is "positive" to end the stalemate and the next round of talks would help in resolving the crisis.

"It's my responsibility as a representative of farmers to secure their rights. I discussed the matter with Union Ministers, I'm hopeful that a way will be found with mutual consent and the standoff will be resolved. The centre is positive," Chautala had noted.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers mainly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the three farm bills at various borders across the national capital. They are demanding a complete rollback of the three contentious laws.

