HCARD: Robotic device to assist frontline COVID-19 healthcare workers

New Delhi: Healthcare workers at hospitals are risking COVID-19 infection while taking care of those infected by coronavirus round the clock, therefore a robotic device HCARD (Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device) is being introduced to help them in maintaining physical distance from the infected, said a government statement.

Developed by Durgapur-based CSIR lab, Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, HCARD is equipped with various state-of-the-art technologies and works both in automatic as well as manual modes of navigation.

"This robot can be controlled and monitored by a nursing booth with a control station having such features as navigation, drawer activation for providing medicines and food to patients, sample collection, and audio-visual communication," the statement said.

Prof (Dr) Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI said, “This Hospital Care Assistive Robotic Device could be effective for frontline healthcare officials dealing with COVID-19 patients in delivering services while maintaining mandatory physical distancing”.

According to Prof Hirani, the cost of this device is less than Rs 5 lakh and the weight is less than 80 kilograms

Notably, the CSIR-CMERI is working on war footing to minimize the impact of COVID-19 through technological interventions.