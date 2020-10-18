Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad again, evacuation of low-lying residential areas begin

Torrential rains lashed Hyderabad on Saturday (October 17) just days after heavy rainfall caused severe damage in Telangana's capital city. The heavy rainfall caused water-logging in several areas of Hyderabad city.

According to reports, water has been flowing at Babanagar B-Block on Sunday orning after the collapse of a portion of Balapur lake bund. The water coming out from the lake has submerged several residential areas, including Hafiz Baba Nagar, Omer Colony Nabeel Colony and other adjoining areas.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar posted a video on Twitter on Sunday saying evacuation is being carried out in low-lying areas. "Inundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with Police in evacuation exercise," Commissioner Kumar added.

PTI reported that Singapur Township in Medchal Malkajgiri district received 157.3 mm of rainfall on Saturday, while Bandlaguda near Uppal in Hyderabad city received 153 mm of rain.

ALERT : Innundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with Police in evacuation exercise. ACP Santoshnagar, ACP Falaknuma, Insp Chandrayangutta, Insp Madannapet, Insp Chatrinaka are present pic.twitter.com/xwErATGdMk — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 17, 2020

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched efforts to clear water stagnation in low-lying areas.

Director of Vigilance and Disaster Management of GHMC, Vishwajit Kampati said in a tweet, "DRF teams are continually working on field clearing water stagnations and inundations. All possible measures being initiated in view of the incessant rainfall."

2/2. DRF teams are continually working on field clearing water stagnations and inundations. All possible measures being initiated in view of the incessant rainfall. pic.twitter.com/tWgCevbLRT — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) October 17, 2020

Earlier on Saturday,an advisory was issued by GHMC asking residents to stay indoors. "Most parts of city are likely to witness moderate to Heavy rainfall," the tweet said.

Live TV

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has precicted that light to moderate rain or thundershowers would take place in parts of Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that over 50 people had died due to torrential rain in and around Hyderabad on October 15.