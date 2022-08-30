New Delhi: A lekhpal in Amethi, who reportedly failed to recognize Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani over the phone is likely to face a probe, officials said on Monday (August 29, 2022). The inquiry has been ordered against the lekhpal for not discharging his duties.

According to reports, a local resident had given a complaint letter to Irani saying that after the death of his father, who was a teacher, his mother Savitri Devi is entitled for pension but the verification is not being done by the lekhpal Deepak. The complainant, Karunesh (27), further said due to this, his mother is not able to get her pension.

The Union Minister called up the lekhpal over this issue, but he could not recognise her. Subsequently, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Amethi, Ankur Lathar, took the phone from the minister and told Deepak to meet him in his office.

Ankur Lathar said that it is a case of laxity on the part of the lekhpal and he has not discharged his duties.

Lathar said that Sub-Divisional Magistrate Musafirkhana has been asked to probe the matter, following which action will be taken.

Currently, the lekhpal is posted at Gautampur gram sabha under Musafirkhana tehsil.