Help curb single-use plastic: PM Narendra Modi's message on Teachers' Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested the entire teaching community to actively support India's movement to eliminate single-use plastic and extol their students the harmful effects it has on the environment.

Paying tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is commemorated as Teachers' Day, PM Modi said if the teachers would motivate their students to become part of the cause, it "would be a great tribute to beloved Bapu on his 150th Jayanti."

Saluting the entire teaching fraternity for their hardwork, dedication, and commitment. PM Modi said, "Despite the busy schedules and familial responsibilities, teachers ensure that students are able to learn new ideas and concepts with ease."

PM Modi also spoke about the shifting paradigms in the education sector. Suggesting that conventional approach of focusing on outlays has taken a backseat and now the priority is being given to outcomes, PM Modi expressed his happiness at seeing the teachers "working hard to ignite a spirit of research and innovation among young minds."

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi, who is on a 36-hour visit to Russia, expressed his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Teachers' Day. "Teachers Day greetings to everyone. India pays tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan, an exceptional teacher, and mentor, on his Jayanti," PM Modi said.

Live TV

To celebrate the teachers' contribution towards improving the quality of education and enriching students' lives, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred National Awards to teachers for the year 2018 to as many as 46 teachers from across the country in Delhi.

The prestigious award given out to mark the birth anniversary of Dr S Radhakrishnan carries a silver medal, certificate and Rs 50,000 as award money.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country every year to pay homage to the former president Dr S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

Dr Sarvepalli had many achievements to his credit. As a teacher, he taught students at Calcutta University and Chennai's Presidency College from the years 1931- 1936. In the year 1936, he became the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religions and Ethics at Oxford, a position he retained for 16 years.

To celebrate his prestigious position as the second president of the nation, several students approached Radhakrishnan and suggested that his birthday should be celebrated as 'Radhakrishnan Day'.

But the benevolent teacher and Bharat Ratna said that it would be his privilege if his birthday, that is, September 5, is celebrated as 'Teacher's Day'. It is from that day that September 5 has been dedicated to teachers and the entire nation salutes them for their contribution to society.