PM Modi extends Ramzan greetings, wishes for peace, harmony and compassion in society

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the commencement of the holy Muslim month of Ramzan.

"Best wishes on the commencement of the sacred month of Ramzan," Modi said in a tweet adding that he hopes that the sacred month inspires and encourages people to help one another and especially those in need.

Greetings on the commencement of Ramzan. pic.twitter.com/Q5YaWzaz38 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2022

The leader also wished for peace and harmony in the society as the holy month commenced.

"May it also further enhance the spirit of peace, harmony and compassion in our society," the Prime Minister wrote.

Ramzan is globally observed by Muslims as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. The month ends with the celebrations of Eid after the sighting of the special holy moon.

The moon was sighted in the country on April 2 and the Muslims have begun their fast.

Ramzan falls in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and holds great significance for the Muslim community across the globe. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims observe the fast marking it as a gesture to revere the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday allowed the reopening of five floors of Masjid Bangle Wali at Nizamuddin Markaz premises for offering namaz during Ramzan.

Justice Jasmeet Singh allowed the reopening of Masjid under the same condition as were laid down at the time of reopening for Shab-e-Barat for offering namaz by devotees.

