Horrific! 8 puppies allegedly poisoned to death in Ghaziabad, animal activists demand justice

In a shocking incident, 8 puppies were found dead in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday, allegedly due to intentional poisoning by animal haters. The puppies, who were in a healthy state a day earlier, were found dead next morning, with their faces turned blue and their jaws stuck.

The heinous act had come to light after a resident of the area, Geeta, informed Animal Rights Activist and lawyer Ashish Sharma about the crime, who lodged an FIR against the miscreants at Sahibabad Police Station.

However, the police has denied the claims of the poisoning. On the other hand, Ashish Sharma said that the puppies were in good health and were provided with proper shelter homes.

He further said that a local resident of the area informed him that some residents of the locality are "animal haters."

Outraged over the improper investigation, the activist has now filed an application to the concerned ACP demanding a proper investigation of the incident.

Giving details of the incident, Sharma said the dogs were provided with proper bedding and shelter for protection from cold. Ms Geeta, who used to feed those puppies daily informed Ashish said that they were in good health, however, on January 15, 2023, she found 3 of them dead, and then on January 17 other 5 puppies were also found dead in their shelter home.

The activist said that his application at the police station is still pending. "However, this is a confirmed case of dog poisoning because it is not possible that all 8 puppies who were in proper health suddenly die. Somebody gave them to eat something poisonous or used other means to poison them," he said.

He further said it's time for the police to act over such cruelty considering killing or poisoning dogs to death is a cognizable offense.