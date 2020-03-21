Hospitals can’t turn away people with COVID-19 symptoms, orders Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Health Ministry on Saturday (March 21, 2020) issued an advisory saying that no hospital should turn away any suspected coronavirus case-patient amid concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 infections across the country.

''No hospital should turn away any suspected coronavirus-infected patient,'' the Health Ministry advisory said.

The advisory further stated that ''free medical treatment to be given to the medical staff who gets infected by coronavirus during treatment of other infected patients.''

The advisory came in the wake of reports claiming that the total number of positive cases of coronavirus in India has risen to 258, including 39 foreigners.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that four people have died, including one each in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.''

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in its guidelines on COVID-19 testing stated, "Asymptomatic direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case should be tested once between day five and day 14 of coming in his/her contact."

A day after his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the threat of the pandemic is common for all states and underscored the need for Centre and all States to work together.

While addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to follow `Janata Curfew` from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to contain the spread of coronavirus.