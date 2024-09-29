House Of Secrets 2.0? Delhi Police Suspects Burari-Like Occult Angle In Vasant Kunj Deaths

New Delhi: Police is probing the mysterious deaths of a man and his four daughters in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area with a possible occult angle. Officials on Sunday said that they are examining similarities to the 2018 Burari suicide case, as the incidents’ circumstances have sparked concerns.

Authorities reported apprehensions over the case after investigators discovered a red thread tied around the waist, hands, and necks of all four girls. Additionally, a box of sweets was recovered from the scene, further deepening the mystery.

Exploring Parallels To Burari Case

After reports from neighbours, Police responded to the complaints and found the five deceased individuals, with no visible injuries. Forensic teams noted a red thread (kalawa/mauli) tied around the waist, hands, and necks of the daughters, raising further concerns.

The investigation revealed three packets of Celphos poison, five glasses, and a spoon containing a suspicious liquid in the home. A box of sweets was also recovered, prompting police to check CCTV footage from a nearby sweets shop to trace Sharma’s movements and purchases. Neighbours reported last seeing Sharma and his daughters on Tuesday, and CCTV footage captured him entering the house with a packet in hand.

In light of the mysterious circumstances, police indicated that they would examine parallels to the 2018 Burari suicide case, where 11 family members were found dead under similar tragic circumstances. Police said that they would study the 2018 Burari suicide case. "In 2018, 11 family members, blindfolded and mouth-taped were found dead at their residence in Burari area of north Delhi...Our teams will check the records of the Burari case to connect the dots of this suicide."

Details Of Vasant Kunj Death Case

Heera Lal Sharma, who worked as a carpenter at the Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Vasant Kunj for the last 28 years, along with his four daughters—Neetu (26), Nikki (24), Neeru (23), and Nidhi (20)—took their lives as part of a suicide pact, according to Police. On Friday afternoon, the bodies of Sharma and his daughters were discovered in their rented accommodation after neighbors reported a foul smell coming from the third-floor flat. Sharma had recently suffered the loss of his wife due to Cancer. As per reports, he had not communicated with anyone for the last nine months. He was reportedly struggling with emotional and financial stress. "So far we got to know that Sharma had not spoken to anyone in the last nine months. He and his daughters were rarely seen outside. After his wife's death, the family had disconnected from everyone," a senior police officer said. The family lived at a residential complex on the third floor of a four-Storey building in Rangpuri village. Sharma used to earn around Rs 25,000/month, however, he had discontinued his work since January. "The postmortem will be conducted on Monday by the board of doctors. We will be able to tell the actual reason for death after the postmortem,” police said. Inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have commenced, and a medical board has been constituted to conduct the postmortem examinations.

(With PTI inputs)