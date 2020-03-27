How gated communities in Tamil Nadu's Chennai tackle COVID-19 challenge during 21-day lockdown

Chennai: Large apartments, complexes and gated communities in Tamil Nadu's Chennai witness hundreds of service providers walking in every day to cater to the needs of thousands of residents, amid a 21-day lockdown to combat the risk of coronavirus COVID-19. The residents are constantly working on ways to minimise the risk of exposure while also not affecting the flow of amenities being provided to fellow residents.

Many resident welfare associations have been actively following the evolving coronavirus situation for a while ensuring that measures are ratcheted up on a regular basis. “Weeks before the government-imposed restrictions, we ensured that food delivery agents wouldn’t be allowed inside the complex. Instead, we would go collect it at the gate. All the guards were provided sanitizer and masks. Thermal screening and hand wash was made mandatory for anyone entering society. As each of our nine buildings have 18 floors, the maintenance team sanitizes the lift buttons a few times every day, besides replacing the protective film," said Ashish Kamdar, President of TVH Lumbini Residents Association in the city.

“After the janata curfew was announced, we decided the domestic helps, cooks would not be allowed, whereas only those who supply milk, water cans and newspapers would be allowed into the society. Now during the 21-day lockdown, we have also started a new kitchen within our campus that prepares food for our maintenance staff and senior citizens, who are dependent on their cooks. We have also tied up with the local pharmacies to ensure that they can home deliver as required," Kamdar added.

The swimming pool, gym and other amenities are closed down, and even when people step out for a walk around the complex, we take adequate steps to ensure that a sufficient distance is maintained. The security staff have also been instructed to strictly enforce the rules and restrict people from gathering in the common spaces, said a resident Sanjay Bhansali.

In order to reduce the need to step out of the community, some apartments have even sought the services of their regular vegetable vendors and store managers to be stationed at the apartment for longer hours. “People are used to buying from the regular vendor, but this time around there is a one-meter gap that has to be maintained between every customer in the queue," said Thenappan Ramanthan a resident of Ceebros Boulevard.

With almost all residents working from home, many are volunteering to do their bit towards the community. “When there are many technicians and support staff working hard to serve the residents, we residents are playing a small part and reciprocating by providing them home-cooked meals thrice a day. Many more people are joining in and are helping out by providing meals and hot beverages to support the staff and appreciate their service," said Shobana, a college professor residing in Jayaram Gardens.