How to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 on mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 on Wednesday (July 15). Once declared, the Maharashtra HSC result 2020 will be available on the MSBSHSE's official website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in.

The students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready and follow the steps given below to check the Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result 2020.

1. The students should first visit MSBSHSE's wesbite: mahresult.nic.in

2. They can click on Maharashtra 12th result link and type their credentials

3. Now, enter your roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result

4. Students should enter their details to check their HSC result

5. Check your name and marks and download your e-copy for future use

Students have also been facilitated to check their results through text messages. The registered students need to write MH plus the exam name and seat number and send it to the number 57766.

Over 13 lakh students had appeared in HSC Class 12 examinations, which were scheduled between March 7 and April first week. The examinations of some papers were later cancelled due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

The state government took a call to announce the results in July after the HRD Ministry ordered the states to announce all pending results in the month of July.

The Maharashtra board had begun the evaluation of answer sheets from May 6. Till June 19, around 42 lakhs out of approximately 50 lakh answer sheets were reportedly evaluated for the Mumbai division.