How to get an e-pass for Delhi night curfew

New Delhi: Amid an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the government imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday (April 6) with immediate effect.

Apply for e-pass here

The order came on the same day when Delhi reported 3,548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,79,962, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin. The DMRC also announced that entry in Metro during the night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in the essential category.

ALSO READ: What is an e-pass, how can it help you during night lockdown in Delhi

How to get an e-pass in Delhi?

Visit the Delhi government’s official e-pass website at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

Individuals will be required to enter numerous details

After completion of the form the individuals will receive a QR enabled exemption on the registered mobile number or email-ID

E-pass must be downloaded and shown to the authorities at checkpoints during night curfew

Live TV