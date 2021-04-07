हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

How to get an e-pass for Delhi night curfew

Amid an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the government imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday (April 6) with immediate effect. 

File Photo (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the government imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday (April 6) with immediate effect. 

Apply for e-pass here

The order came on the same day when Delhi reported 3,548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,79,962, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin. The DMRC also announced that entry in Metro during the night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in the essential category.

ALSO READ: What is an e-pass, how can it help you during night lockdown in Delhi

How to get an e-pass in Delhi?

  • Visit the Delhi government’s official e-pass website at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/
  • Individuals will be required to enter numerous details
  • After completion of the form the individuals will receive a QR enabled exemption on the registered mobile number or email-ID
  • E-pass must be downloaded and shown to the authorities at checkpoints during night curfew

