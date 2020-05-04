Humanity facing major crisis; NAM can contribute in dealing with COVID-19: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 4) attended the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) based on the theme 'We stand together against COVID-19', via video conferencing.

The virtual summit is being held at a time when the world is battling the coronavirus crisis. Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev is the current chair of the movement.

Here are some of the excerpts from PM Modi's speech:

Humanity is facing a major crisis; NAM can contribute to deal with COVID-19.

We need a new template of globalisation post COVID-19.

NAM has been world's moral voice; it must remain inclusive.

India is regarded as 'pharmacy of the world'; we have sent medicines to over 120 countries in the wake of COVID-19. Even as the world fights COVID-19, some people are busy spreading some other deadly viruses such as terrorism, fake news and doctored videos to divide communities and countries.

COVID-19 has shown us the limitation of the existing international system. In the post COVID world, we need a new template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity. We need international institutions that are more representative of today's world.

This is the first time PM Modi attended the NAM summit. He did not attend the previous summits since becoming Prime Minister in 2014.