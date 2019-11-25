हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

Hyderabad: 12-year-old bags data scientist position in software company

A 12-year-old boy has set a new benchmark by getting selected for the post of a data scientist at a software company here. Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a class 7 student of Sri Chaitanya school was selected for the position at a software company named Montaigne Smart Business Solutions, after being encouraged by his parents from an early age.

Hyderabad: 12-year-old bags data scientist position in software company
ANI Photo

Hyderabad (Telangana): A 12-year-old boy has set a new benchmark by getting selected for the post of a data scientist at a software company here. Siddharth Srivastav Pilli, a class 7 student of Sri Chaitanya school was selected for the position at a software company named Montaigne Smart Business Solutions, after being encouraged by his parents from an early age.

"I am 12 years old and I work as a data scientist in a software company called Montaigne Smart Business Solutions. I study in Sri-Chaitanya Techno Schools in the 7th Class. My biggest inspiration for joining a software company is Tanmay Bakshi because he got a job in Google at a very young age as a developer and is helping the world understand how beautiful the Artifical Intelligence (AI) revolution is," Siddharth told ANI on Monday.

Thanking his father for getting him interested in coding from a very small age he said, "The person who helped me a lot to get a job at a young age is my dad, who used to show me different biographies and teach me coding. Everything I am today is because of him." 
 

TelanganaHyderabadData scientistSoftware Company
