I-T Department denies reports of raids at residence, temple of Deve Gowda's family priest

The Income Tax Department did not carry out raids at the residence and temple of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's family priest. "No such search or checking of any sort has been done by the Income Tax department in Karnataka," I-T Public Relation Officer (PRO) said in a press release, ANI reported.

The statement came after it was reported that I-T officials raided a Shiva temple at Deve Gowda`s native village Haradanahalli in Hassan district and also the priest's residence.

The priest had lodged a complaint against two unidentified persons who allegedly searched the Shiva temple and his house on Friday.

He said that two men, disguised as I-T sleuths apparently questioned him. They conducted searches ar Haradanahalli Shiva temple which is frequented by Deve Gowda.

"It is unfortunate that media persons connected to reputed media houses are spreading such unfounded stories without any attempt at verification," the statement released by the department added.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress Committee unit said that they "strongly condemn the raids."

Last month, after raids were carried out in Karnataka, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and termed it as the "real surgical strike." He also alleged that the prime minister is "misusing the Income Tax Department to threaten the political leaders of Karnataka from JDS and Congress during election time."

