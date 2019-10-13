close

Narendra Modi

I was carrying acupressure roller during plogging at Chennai beach, reveals Prime Minister Narendra Modi

It is to be noted that PM Modi was in scenic Tamil Nadu coastal town for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@narendramodi

Ending all speculations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he was carrying an acupuncture roller while plogging on the Mamallapuram beach in Chennai on Saturday. It is to be noted that PM Modi was in scenic Tamil Nadu coastal town for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The prime minister had tweeted a video of himself cleaning the beach during his morning walk on the beach. While, the people were impressed with the Swachh Bharat initiative of PM Modi, there were many who wanted to know what the PM was carrying in his hand during plogging, which is an exercise that combines jogging with picking up garbage.

The curiosity of netizens sparked up a debate on Twitter and the prime minister put an end to the ongoing debate by taking to Twitter today. "Since yesterday, many of you have been asking - what is it that I was carrying in my hands when I went plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram. It is an acupressure roller that I often use. I have found it to be very helpful," PM Modi tweeted.

Acupressure is a Chinese technique which helps the flow of blood and energy levels in the body. It is believed that this ancient Chinese technique also helps in the treatment of some ailments. PM Modi had repeatedly maintained that exercise keeps the body healthy and had recently launched the Fit India campaign to promote the habit of exercise among Indians.

