Indian Air Force

IAF declares AFCAT Results 2020 on afcat.cdac.in, here's how to check online

Indian Air Force (IAF) declared AFCAT Results 2020 on Tuesday (October 20) on its official website afcat.cdac.in. The IAF announced that the SSB for all selected candidates would begin in November 2020. 

The candidates can check the AFCAT Results 2020 by entering their registered email address and the password. “AFCAT 02/2020 results have been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” reads a statement on the official website. 

Here's how to AFCAT Result 2020 online:

- Candidates should log in on the official website of AFCAT at afcat.cdac.in
- On the homepage, they must click on the ‘candidate login’ option and select AFCAT 02/2020
- Candidates would be redirected to the login page
- Applicants should log in using their email id registered for the exam and its password
- Fill in the captcha (security code) as given on the page and click ‘Submit’
- Your result will be displayed on the computer screen
- Download and take its print out for future reference

“The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can choose the date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by the system to those who do not choose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020,” the IAF said in a statement. 

SSB for AFCAT batches for course commencing in July 2021 would start from November 14, 2020. The travel allowances would be issued to those who apply for the venues in due course of time and apply for the same on the official website. 

Tags:
Indian Air ForceIAFAFCAT Results 2020AFCAT Results
