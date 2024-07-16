Advertisement
IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Files Harassment Complaint Against Pune Collector

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who is under scrutiny for her disability and OBC certificates, claimed that Diwase harassed her during her posting in the Pune collector's office. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2024, 10:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Files Harassment Complaint Against Pune Collector PC: ANI

Probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a harassment complaint against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase with the Washim police. Khedkar, who is under scrutiny for her disability and OBC certificates, claimed that Diwase harassed her during her posting in the Pune collector's office. Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday to record her complaint. However, Khedkar did not elaborate on the purpose of the visit when speaking to TV news channels, stating only that she had called the female police personnel for some work.

"I had called female police personnel because I had some work," she'd said. In the midst of the controversy, the government on Tuesday halted Khedkar's 'district training program' after she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action."

This is a developing story.

