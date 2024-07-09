IAS Success Story: Delhi Girl Pooja Gupta Was Once Inspired By A DCP In Her School. Her UPSC Journey From There

Pooja Gupta's journey to becoming an IAS officer is a testament to hard work and determination. Her mother, Rekha Gupta, serves as an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police, inspiring Pooja to pursue a career in civil services. In the 2020 UPSC Civil Services Exam, Pooja achieved an impressive AIR 42.

Initial Steps and Early Success

After completing her 12th grade, Pooja decided to pursue medical studies but never lost sight of her UPSC ambitions. Balancing her medical studies with UPSC preparation, she cleared the exam on her first attempt and was selected for the IPS.

A Grandfather’s Dream

Pooja's grandfather always dreamt of seeing her become an IAS officer. Despite becoming an IPS officer, Pooja continued to prepare for the civil services exam and fulfilled her grandfather’s dream by securing the 42nd rank in UPSC 2020.

Family Support and Background

Pooja’s mother, Rekha Gupta, is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Delhi Police, and her father works in a private job. Inspired by her mother's uniform, Pooja aspired to join the civil services. She achieved AIR 147 in her first UPSC attempt in 2018.

Early Inspiration and Determination

Pooja recalls being honored by the then DCP during her school days, which ignited her desire to become an IAS officer. While she continued her medical studies after school, her passion for the IAS dream grew stronger, leading her to work hard towards achieving it.

Preparation Strategy

Regarding her preparation strategy, Pooja utilized the internet extensively. She created a study plan by watching toppers' interviews on YouTube. She relied on NCERT books, newspapers, and government websites like PIB and PRS for content.

Optional Subject and Family Support

Choosing an optional subject was easy for Pooja, as she had a strong interest in anthropology. As per reports, her family provided immense support during her medical studies and UPSC preparation, helping her achieve her dreams.